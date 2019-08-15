Israel Draws Criticism for Denying Entry to 2 American Congresswomen

Israel denied entry to U.S. Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on Thursday after President Trump urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to block them. Tlaib and Omar, both outspoken supporters of Palestinian rights, planned to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel's announcement and Trump's involvement has drawn wide criticism, including from strongly pro-Israel groups. Forum talks about what it means for the President to encourage a foreign ally's punishment of his domestic political rivals, and we'll discuss the state of U.S. and Israeli relations.