On Monday, two weeks after the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting claimed the lives of two children from his city, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo proposed requiring gun owners to buy liability insurance. If approved, the law would be the first of its kind in the country. In this hour, Liccardo joins us to talk about his gun proposal and a range of other issues including housing, homelessness, and immigration. And he’ll take your questions.
Ask the Mayor: San Jose's Sam Liccardo
at 9:00 AM
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stopped by KQED's Silicon Valley Bureau in San Jose to talk about housing on March 29, 2019. He joins us again to take your comments and questions about the issues that are important to you. (Rachael Myrow/KQED)
Guests:
Sam Liccardo, mayor, San Jose
Sponsored