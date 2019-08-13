Protests continued for a second day at Hong Kong International Airport, with riot police clashing with demonstrators. Tensions have been high since early June in response to a law, which has since been suspended, that would have extradited alleged criminals to mainland China. We'll get the latest on the protests, which have led to chaos and flight cancellations at the busy airport.
Tensions High as Protests Continue in Hong Kong
at 9:30 AM
HONG KONG, CHINA: Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters have continued rallies on the streets of Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill since 9 June as the city plunged into crisis after waves of demonstrations and several violent clashes. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
