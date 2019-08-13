Planned Alta Bates Closure Has East Bay Residents Worried Over "Healthcare Desert"

Sutter Health, the owner of Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, is planning to close the facility, including the emergency room, by 2030. The nonprofit hospital operator says that it is not able to make the seismic upgrades required by the state. East Bay leaders and community activists say closing the hospital at a time when the region's population is growing will put lives at risk and create a "healthcare desert," with patients forced to travel further to access emergency care. Forum talks about what the closure means for the community. And we want to hear from you: will this hospital closure impact you and your family?