Ask the Mayor: Oakland's Libby Schaaf

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 19: Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf looks on during an assembly at Edna Brewer Middle School about the U.S. Constitution on January 19, 2018 in Oakland, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Since being sworn in to her second term in January, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf has faced a teachers' strike, a conflict with President Trump over ICE immigration raids, and a report showing a dramatic rise in homelessness. In this hour we'll hear Mayor Schaaf's perspective on these challenges, and take your questions.

Guests:

Libby Schaaf, mayor, Oakland

