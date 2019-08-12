Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Federal Detention
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Federal Detention

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen on August 10, 2019 in New York City. The financier, who faced sex trafficking charges, reportedly committed suicide overnight by hanging. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his New York cell on Saturday. In July, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and was denied bail shortly after. He was first indicted in 2007 after being accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Attorney General Barr stated there were "serious irregularities" at the Manhattan Correctional Center where Epstein was found. We’ll talk about what his mysterious death might mean for the investigation, his victims, and high-profile associates.

Guests:

David Wallace-Wells, columnist and deputy editor, New York magazine

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.