Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Federal Detention

Financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his New York cell on Saturday. In July, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and was denied bail shortly after. He was first indicted in 2007 after being accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Attorney General Barr stated there were "serious irregularities" at the Manhattan Correctional Center where Epstein was found. We’ll talk about what his mysterious death might mean for the investigation, his victims, and high-profile associates.