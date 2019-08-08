Nearly two weeks ago, on July 28, a 19-year-old opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three people and himself and wounding 15. The incident is now being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. Forum checks in with members of the Gilroy community on how the city is faring since the attack.
Gilroy Mourns Victims in Weeks After Mass Shooting, Vows to Stay Strong
at 9:30 AM
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 28, 2019 in Gilroy, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
,
