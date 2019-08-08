Bus Service Returns to the SF Transbay Transit Center
Bus Service Returns to the SF Transbay Transit Center

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
 (Caroline Smith/KQED)

For the first time since September 2018 when cracked steel beams halted transit, buses will once again run in and out of San Francisco's Transbay Transit Center starting Sunday. This follows the reopening of the center's rooftop park and retail areas in July, and could signal a new era for the $2.2 billion transit hub. Forum discusses how this could change your commute and what's next for the long-beleaguered Transbay Transit Center.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

