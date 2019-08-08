Climate Change May Shrink Northern California Oyster Habitat
Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
A boulder of native oysters near Tomales Bay in California. (Photo: Ted Grosholz/UC Davis)

A UC Davis study published this week found that human-caused climate change will likely shrink the habitats of oysters in Northern California. Focusing on native Olympia oysters and commercially grown Pacific oysters, the study monitored the growth and health of the bivalves and their habitats. We’ll talk with the study’s lead author about what this means for the future of oysters in Tomales Bay, Humboldt Bay and other Pacific estuarine and bayland habitats.

Guests:

Edwin Grosholz, professor, department of Environmental Science and Policy, UC Davis; lead author, "Effects of seasonal upwelling and runoff on water chemistry and growth and survival of native and commercial oysters"

Terry Sawyer, co-owner, Hog Island Oyster Company

