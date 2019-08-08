Climate Change May Shrink Northern California Oyster Habitat

A UC Davis study published this week found that human-caused climate change will likely shrink the habitats of oysters in Northern California. Focusing on native Olympia oysters and commercially grown Pacific oysters, the study monitored the growth and health of the bivalves and their habitats. We’ll talk with the study’s lead author about what this means for the future of oysters in Tomales Bay, Humboldt Bay and other Pacific estuarine and bayland habitats.