Congresswoman Jackie Speier on Gun Laws, Immigration

This week Congresswoman Jackie Speier joined fellow Democrats in reiterating the call for stricter gun laws, including an assault weapons ban, in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings. She also took part in a recent congressional visit to a migrant detention facility, which she described in an opinion piece for NBC News as a "nightmare." Congresswoman Speier joins us to share her thoughts on gun laws, immigration, the 2020 presidential candidates, and more.