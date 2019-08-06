Steven Greenhouse on Why Workers Feel 'Beaten Down, Worked Up'

Faced with income inequality, gender pay inequity and declining social mobility, American workers have been experiencing a decades-long depletion of their power, according to long-time labor reporter, Steven Greenhouse. Drawing from his 19-year tenure at the New York Times, Greenhouse's new book "Beaten Down, Worked Up" chronicles the history and current state of labor organizing and effectiveness of unions in the U.S. Greenhouse joins Forum to discuss his new book and the future of U.S. labor. And we want to hear from you: Do you think labor unions are effective in your line of work? Why or why not?