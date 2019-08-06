Faced with income inequality, gender pay inequity and declining social mobility, American workers have been experiencing a decades-long depletion of their power, according to long-time labor reporter, Steven Greenhouse. Drawing from his 19-year tenure at the New York Times, Greenhouse's new book "Beaten Down, Worked Up" chronicles the history and current state of labor organizing and effectiveness of unions in the U.S. Greenhouse joins Forum to discuss his new book and the future of U.S. labor. And we want to hear from you: Do you think labor unions are effective in your line of work? Why or why not?
Steven Greenhouse on Why Workers Feel 'Beaten Down, Worked Up'
at 10:00 AM
Fast food workers and union members carry signs as they stage a protest outside of a McDonald's restaurant on February 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. Dozens of fast food workers staged a protest outside of a McDonald's restaurant to demand a $15 an hour minimum wage on the 50th anniversary of the historic Memphis Sanitation Strike that was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Steven Greenhouse, author, "Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor"; former labor and workplace correspondent, The New York Times
