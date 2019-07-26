While some may be familiar with the Exploratorium's distorted room or toilet water fountain, its upcoming installation “Middle Ground” analyzes perception in a whole new way. A free, public exhibition at Civic Center Plaza that opens August 13, “Middle Ground” analyzes the ways we interact with one another, questioning stereotypes, bias, teamwork and isolation. As the Exploratorium celebrates its 50th year, Executive Director Chris Flink joins us to share the installation's message and what to expect from its Pay It Forward Cafe, “Pulling Together” rope tug and other exhibits.