Everyone dies. BJ Miller and Shoshana Berger's new book "A Beginner's Guide to the End" aims to help us accept that fact, providing practical advice on preparing for our own deaths or the death of a loved one. Covering both complex emotions and bureaucratic end-of-life and funeral paperwork alike, the book aims to encourage more people to prepare for the inevitable and make their lives — and the lives of their loved ones — less complicated at the end.
Looking Ahead to the End of Life
at 9:00 AM
(Photo: Izzzy71/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. BJ Miller, co-author, "A Beginner's Guide to the End"; assistant clinical professor of medicine, University of California San Francisco
Shoshana Berger, co-author, "A Beginner's Guide to the End"; editorial director, IDEO
