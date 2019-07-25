The popular food delivery app DoorDash announced this week it would no longer use customer tips to subsidize delivery workers' pay, after a Slate journalist brought the practice to light. But how can you know how much of your electronic tip is really going to the person who delivered your food? And what should you make of digital prompts to pay a gratuity, even for a shrink-wrapped pastry or a bottle of water? We'll talk about the complexities of tipping in the digital world, and we want to hear from you: when you're using an app or a store's tablet-based payment system, how much do you tip?