As cannabis use becomes more common in social settings, is it time to set some ground rules? Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of etiquette maven Emily Post, thinks so. In her new book, "Higher Etiquette," Post clears up cannabis-related terminology, the proper ways to pass a joint, and how to host a dinner party where some do, and some don't, partake in an after-meal vape. And we want to hear from you: do you have any burning questions about common cannabis courtesy?