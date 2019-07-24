Former special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday that his report did not exonerate President Trump, contradicting the president's own frequent claim. In his highly anticipated testimony before Congress, Mueller also stressed that his report did not conclude one way or another whether Trump committed a crime. We'll talk about Mueller's testimony, the political fallout, and we want to hear from you: what questions do you still have about the Mueller Report?
Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress
at 9:00 AM
Former special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Sean Walsh, GOP political consultant; principal, Wilson Walsh George Ross
David Corn, Washington Bureau chief, Mother Jones; co-author, "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump"
Sponsored