In his recent essay "A Refusal to Defend or Even Stick Up for the Art of the Short Story" author Peter Orner opts to leave unspoken "what makes certain stories reach into your chest cavity and rip out what is left of your heart." Orner joins Forum to talk about his new short story collection "Maggie Brown & Others," and his own process of tugging on readers' heartstrings.
Peter Orner on Crafting 44 Heartfelt American Stories in 'Maggie Brown & Others'
at 10:00 AM
American author Peter Orner. (Photo by: Pawel Kruk)
Guests:
Peter Orner, author, "Maggie Brown and Others"; English and Creative Writing professor, Dartmouth College
Sponsored