Hundreds of thousands of protesters shut down a main highway in Puerto Rico Monday, demanding that Governor Ricardo Rosselló step down. Rosselló has been under fire for corruption and leaked chat room messages in which he disparaged victims of Hurricane Maria. In an interview with Fox News Monday, Rosselló said he hasn't resigned because of his "respect" for democracy and the rule of law. We'll discuss the latest developments.
Hundreds of Thousands Protest in Puerto Rico, Call on Governor to Resign
at 9:40 AM
People fill the Expreso Las Américas highway calling for the ouster of Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló on July 22, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
