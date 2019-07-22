People who use cannabis daily are three times more likely to develop psychotic disorders like schizophrenia than those who have never used cannabis. That's according to a study published in March in The Lancet Psychiatry, which also found that daily users of high potency cannabis, defined as having THC concentrations of greater than ten percent, are five times more likely to develop psychosis. As more states join California in legalizing recreational cannabis, we'll talk about the latest research on the association between cannabis use and mental illness.