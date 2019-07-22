People who use cannabis daily are three times more likely to develop psychotic disorders like schizophrenia than those who have never used cannabis. That's according to a study published in March in The Lancet Psychiatry, which also found that daily users of high potency cannabis, defined as having THC concentrations of greater than ten percent, are five times more likely to develop psychosis. As more states join California in legalizing recreational cannabis, we'll talk about the latest research on the association between cannabis use and mental illness.
Understanding the Link Between Cannabis Use and Mental Illness
at 10:00 AM
A glass container holding marijuana. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Deepak Cyril D'Souza, professor of psychiatry, Yale University;
Stephen Hinshaw, professor of psychology, University of California, Berkeley; professor of psychiatry, University of California, San Franicsco
