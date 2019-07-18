Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the FBI and the FTC Wednesday to investigate FaceApp, the popular photo-aging mobile tool. Schumer, echoing concerns by digital privacy advocates, said that FaceApp could use its customers' photos and names publicly without their consent. He also said that FaceApp, which is based in Saint Petersburg, Russia, could share U.S. citizens' data with hostile foreign governments. If you've used FaceApp or similar tools, how concerned should you be? We'll take up the issues.