President Trump's racist tweets last Sunday telling four progressive congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries appear to have galvanized Trump's base, and sparked a larger conversation on racism in America. At a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, crowds chanted "send her back!" about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen since 2000. Forum discusses the resurgence of this racist trope, and the state of American identity and race with Atlantic staff writer, Adam Serwer, author of the article, "What Americans Do Now Will Define Us Forever." And we want to hear from you: Has the news of Trump's tweets and chants affected you? Have you ever been told to "go back"?