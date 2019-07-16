Two San Francisco supervisors have proposed creating a designated parking site for people who live in their cars. Supervisors Ahsha Safai and Vallie Brown have suggested a site close to Balboa Park Bart station that would accommodate up to 33 vehicles for stays of up to 90 days. The site would offer bathrooms, security, and access to social services. We discuss the plan.
San Francisco Considers Designated Site for People Living in Cars, RVs
at 9:00 AM
A homeless man for over 30 years who lives inside his car repairs a bicycle as his dog Honey and neighbor's dog Niko stand guard September 23, 2015, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ahsha Safai, District 11 supervisor, San Francisco Board of Supervisors
