A plan by the Trump administration that goes into effect Tuesday says that migrants who want to be eligible for immigration to the U.S. must apply for asylum in the first country they pass through en route to the U.S. We'll discuss the so-called "3rd country rule" and how it will affect immigrants from Central America.
President Trump Announces Rule to Curb Central American Asylum Claims
at 10:00 AM
Central American migrants head to Mexicali's downtown in Mexico's Baja California State, after leaving a shelter on November 19, 2018, on the border with Calexico, in California, US. (Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Alan Gomez, immigration reporter, USA Today
Stephen Legomsky, professor, Washington University School of Law; former chief counsel, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
