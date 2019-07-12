Forbes is known for its annual "30 Under 30" lists, which highlight the achievements of young, bold entrepreneurs around the world. But the magazine's publisher, Rich Karlgaard, says that at age 25 he could barely handle his job as a security guard at a trucking yard. He joins us to talk about social pressure to succeed young, the unsung benefits of coming into ourselves later in life and his new book "Late Bloomers: The Power of Patience in a World Obsessed with Early Achievement." Did you benefit from peaking later in life? Are you feeling washed up at the ripe age of 40? Please share your experience with us!