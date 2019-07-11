Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are planning to execute raids on at least 2,000 undocumented immigrants in 10 metro areas, according to a New York Times report Thursday. The sweeps, which are expected to begin on Sunday and continue into next week, could reportedly include "collateral" arrests of family members or others on the scene. Last month President Trump in a tweet canceled similar planned raids shortly before they were to take place, in order to give lawmakers more time to find "a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border." We'll discuss the latest developments, and the law and politics governing the raids.