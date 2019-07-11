Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are planning to execute raids on at least 2,000 undocumented immigrants in 10 metro areas, according to a New York Times report Thursday. The sweeps, which are expected to begin on Sunday and continue into next week, could reportedly include "collateral" arrests of family members or others on the scene. Last month President Trump in a tweet canceled similar planned raids shortly before they were to take place, in order to give lawmakers more time to find "a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border." We'll discuss the latest developments, and the law and politics governing the raids.
Trump Administration Planning Nationwide Sweep of Thousands of Undocumented Immigrants
at 9:00 AM
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrive to a home in search of an undocumented immigrant on April 11, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Guests:
Deep Gulasekaram, professor of law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Ted Hesson, immigration reporter, Politico
Mickey Kaus, journalist and immigration activist, kausfiles.com
Sam Liccardo, mayor, City of San Jose
