BART is getting creative and trying out new fare gate designs in order to address the issue of fare cheats, which BART management estimates drains anywhere from $15 to $25 million a year in revenue. BART installed the first of their new prototypes, the double-decker gate, on June 9 at the Richmond Station to mixed reviews. Critics recoil at the design, function and accessibility of the new design. Supporters appreciate that BART is trying to crack down on fare evaders. We talk with KQED reporter, Dan Brekke and hear your thoughts on BART's new gates.