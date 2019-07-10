A new bill seeks to impose more barriers on California charter schools, including requiring all teachers to be credentialed. Another aspect of the controversial proposal would allow districts to reject charters if they are deemed to have a negative impact on enrollment and funding of surrounding schools. Opponents say the bill is an attempt to curtail the growth of charter schools, which now number more than 1300 in California. We hear from both sides of the issue.
John Fensterwald, editor-at-large, EdSource
Erica Jones, elementary school teacher in Los Angeles
Myrna Castrejón, president and CEO, The California Charter Schools Association
