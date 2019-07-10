The California State Assembly Committee on Higher Education passed the "Fair Pay to Play Act" on Tuesday, clearing the way for California student athletes to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) currently bans collegiate athletes from this practice and has opposed the bill, along with the University of California, California State University, and the Association of Independent of California Colleges and Universities, claiming it will lead to funding cuts and threaten athletic scholarships. We explore both sides of the long-brewing debate over who should profit from the talents of a student.