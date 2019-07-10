The California State Assembly Committee on Higher Education passed the "Fair Pay to Play Act" on Tuesday, clearing the way for California student athletes to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) currently bans collegiate athletes from this practice and has opposed the bill, along with the University of California, California State University, and the Association of Independent of California Colleges and Universities, claiming it will lead to funding cuts and threaten athletic scholarships. We explore both sides of the long-brewing debate over who should profit from the talents of a student.
California Moves Ahead with ‘Fair Pay to Play’ Bill for College Athletes
at 10:00 AM
Fans gather outside the stadium prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ellen Staurowsky, professor in sport management, Drexel University
Nancy Skinner , California state senator for District 9; primary author of the "Corporate Fair Share for California and Californians" bill
Gregg Clifton, principal, Jackson Lewis P.C.; co-chair, Collegiate and Professional Sports Practice Group
Sponsored