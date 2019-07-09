A federal appeals court in New Orleans heard arguments Tuesday in Texas v. U.S., a major challenge to the Affordable Care Act brought by a group of Republican governors and attorneys general. Last December, a lower court agreed with the Texas coalition that the ACA's individual mandate is unconstitutional, and as a result struck down the entire law. We'll talk about the hearing and what's at stake in the case.
Federal Appeals Court Hears Broad Challenge to ACA
at 9:00 AM
A person walks into the UniVista Insurance company office where people are signing up for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on December 15, 2015. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Guests:
Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent, Kaiser Health News; host, "What the Health?" podcast
Rory Little, professor of constitutional law, UC Hastings College of the Law; former federal prosecutor
Sponsored