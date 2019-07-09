Leah Garchik recalls being chided throughout her career by readers of her San Francisco Chronicle column for being too positive and too optimistic. A recent column responded to that criticism by enumerating things she hates, including raisins, large groups of bicycle riders and VIP sections. Garchik, who recently retired as columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins us to talk about her 47 years at the paper and her observations –both positive and negative--about the city by the Bay. If you read Garchik’s column, tell us about one that still stands out to you.