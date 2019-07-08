An invasive fungus that has killed millions of bats on the East Coast, has been found in California. White-nose syndrome was detected last week on several bats near Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California. Forum talks about the spread of the deadly bat disease and efforts to stop it. We'll also discuss the important ecological role of a healthy bat population.
Fungus Deadly to Bats Found in California
at 9:30 AM
Bats hanging in a cave. (iStock)
Guests:
Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science
Winifred Frick, chief scientist, Bat Conservation International
Sponsored