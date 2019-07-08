Iran's atomic energy agency acknowledged Monday that it has surpassed uranium enrichment limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement came a day after the United States, which withdrew from the deal last year, warned of "further sanctions and isolation." This is Iran's second major breach of the nuclear agreement; on July 1 it exceeded the deal's uranium stockpile cap. Meanwhile, tensions with the U.S. remain high following Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. drone last month. We'll discuss what Iran's actions mean for regional and global security, and how the U.S. should respond.
Tensions with U.S. Escalate as Iran Exceeds More Limits Set by 2015 Nuclear Deal
at 9:00 AM
Iranian president Hassam Rouhani. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Alex Vatanka, senior fellow, Middle East Institute
Nahal Toosi, foreign affairs correspondent, Politico
