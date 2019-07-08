Deadly "superbugs," or microbes that can resist antibiotics, are on the rise and killing hundreds of thousands of people annually. Pharmaceutical companies, however, are typically slow to invest in the search for new drugs for financial reasons. That's according to infectious-disease doctor Matt McCarthy, who chronicles this conflict in his new book, "Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic." We'll talk with Dr. McCarthy about the future of these "superbugs" and his clinical trial testing a new antibiotic to fight them.