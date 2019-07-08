Another day, another story about political polarization. Yet, a study published last month shows that Americans' political beliefs are more nuanced and less extreme than their political opponents believe. For example, Republicans think that half of Democrats would say that "police are bad people" when in reality only 15 percent hold that view. The survey, conducted by a nonpartisan initiative called More in Common, urges both Democrats and Republicans to get out of their silos and talk to people with differing views. Tell us: what, if any, common ground have you found with people of a different political party?