This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Presidential historian and Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley joins us to talk about his latest book, “American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race." We'll also hear from producer Robert Stone about the upcoming PBS documentary series “Chasing the Moon," a political and social exploration of how humans got to the moon.
Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley on 'American Moonshot'
at 10:00 AM
DC, UNITED STATES: This 20 July 1969 file photo released by NASA shows astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr. saluting the US flag on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Douglas Brinkley, professor of history, Rice University; author of "Rightful Heritage: Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Land of America"
Robert Stone, documentary filmmaker; producer and director, "Chasing the Moon"
