NOTE: This program originally aired on May 3, 2019.

In an attempt to get students to pay more attention to schoolwork and the non-virtual world, San Mateo High School will be locking up cellphones for the full school day beginning next year. Officials in other schools that have adopted the policy say phone-free kids are more attentive in class and less socially isolated, but some students complain the policy is too strict and penalizes those who use their devices responsibly. This segment is part of KQED’s "Youth Takeover,” a week featuring stories developed and produced with high school students from across the Bay Area.