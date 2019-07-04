NOTE: This interview originally aired on March 27, 2019.

The future of humanity rests in the hands of just nine companies, according to futurist Amy Webb. In her new book, "The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and Their Thinking Machines Could Warp Humanity," Webb explores the evolution of artificial intelligence as it seeps into our everyday lives through smart appliances, transforming our homes into "data generation machines" for large corporations. Webb argues that AI should be positioned for the public good instead of allowing a few companies, market forces and geopolitics to shape our future. What are your hopes and fears for artificial intelligence?

Mentioned on Air:

