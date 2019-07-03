NOTE: This interview was originally broadcast on June 4, 2019.

Amor Towles' 2016 novel, "A Gentleman in Moscow," is about a Russian aristocrat confined for decades to a luxury hotel while the world changes outside its doors. Towles' first novel, "The Rules of Civility," brought 1930s and 40s New York City to life. Towles joins us in a special broadcast from the Oakland Public Library's 81st Avenue branch to talk about his writing, the connective power of books and what fiction can achieve that nonfiction writing cannot.