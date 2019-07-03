A Department of Homeland Security inspector general report on border facilities in the Rio Grande Valley was published Tuesday. The strongly worded report found "dangerous overcrowding" at a Texas detention facility that requires "immediate attention and action." We'll discuss the report, as well as President Trump's plans for a major 4th of July parade, which is expected to divert approximately $2.5 million from the National Park Service to cover the cost of the event.
DHS Report and President Trump's Independence Day Parade
28 min
at 9:30 AM
Imprisoned immigrants are seen at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Adelanto Detention Facility on September 6, 2016 in Adelanto, California. (Photo: David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Bump, national correspondent, Washington Post
Chris Buckler, Washington correspondent, BBC
