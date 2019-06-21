President Trump confirmed on Friday that the U.S. military was "cocked and loaded to retaliate" against Iran for the downing of a U.S. drone earlier this week. Trump added that he called off the operation minutes before the planned strikes because of potential casualties. We'll get the latest on the developing story and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
President Trump Confirms U.S. Military was Ready to Retaliate Against Iran
23 min
at 10:00 AM
US President Donald Trump looks on during a joint press conference with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania in the East Room of the White House on April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Suzanne Maloney, deputy director of the foreign policy program, Brookings Institution; senior fellow, Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative
