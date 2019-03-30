The Department of Energy revealed last week that it secretly authorized at least six U.S. companies to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, which wants to build two nuclear power plants. Separately, appearing on Capitol Hill last Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that North Korea has not taken steps to rid itself of its arsenal. We'll discuss what these developments mean for U.S. national security and foreign relations.
U.S. Companies to Sell Nuclear Technology to Saudi Arabia
President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Yun, executive director and chief operating officer, Ploughshares Fund; former vice president, Asia Foundation; former senior policy advisor,U.S. State Department
