Women’s History Month: Gen-Z Girls Challenge the Status Quo

This Women’s History Month, hear directly from young Gen-Z girls about the issues affecting their lives and the changes they want to see in the future. From the ongoing fight for equal rights to societal pressures to look and behave a certain way, these girls' from around the country share what it's like to be a woman today and continue to challenge the status quo.

Growing Up

Rude Woman Syndrome Olivia shares her personal experience with premenstrual dysphoric disorder and asks others to be more empathic to women during this time.



From Girl to Woman Gina tells the story of how middle and high school experiences have shaped her identity and confidence as a woman.

True Beauty Shasta comments on how the unhealthy pressure girls face to look a certain way is detrimental to their self-esteem.

Waist of Money Anka expresses her frustration about Barbie dolls only representing a specific body type through a powerful political cartoon.

A Global Fight for Equal Rights

Wage Gap in America Lydia discusses why the wage gap between men and women is still so pronounced in the modern day.

Women’s Rights Podcast Vaughn & Brooklyn interview other women about the obstacles they faced in the workplace and how gender stereotypes affected their career goals.

Equal Rights For Women Jenavieve’s podcast raises awareness about the global fight for equal rights for women.



Changing the Status Quo

