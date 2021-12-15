What Can Billionaires In Space Do For The Rest Of Us?

For decades, NASA - a U.S. government agency funded by American taxpayers -- was responsible for all things space. Their mission? To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. And they delivered. We now know more about space and have new technology that society uses every day. But the cost of running a space program is expensive and launching astronauts into space was retired in 2011. Insert billionaires into the space conversation. Billionaires now have the technology and resources to potentially start space tourism and jumpstart a space economy. But is this a good thing? Myles explores the question: What benefit does the new age of space travel by billionaires have for us?

What was the space race like BEFORE the billionaires?

For decades, NASA -- a U.S. government agency funded by American taxpayers -- was responsible for all things space. Their mission? To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. And they delivered. We got the International Space Station, the Hubble Telescope, and a rover on. But running a space program is expensive, and in 2011 the Space Shuttle program that had been launching astronauts into space for 30 years was retired because it was too expensive.

Why do billionaires want to jump into the space race?