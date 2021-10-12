Apply Now to Join the Bay Area Media Literacy PLC!

Are you a media-savvy Bay Area teacher or librarian ready to take it to the next level? Join a crew of fellow educators working to become PBS Media Literacy Certified. Applications due November 15.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 Bay Area Media Literacy Professional Learning Community (PLC). This free, four-month program is for San Francisco Bay Area K-12 educators who are interested in earning the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED. If you have been using media with your students and are eager to become PBS certified, but need a little more support, this PLC is for you!

What Is the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED?

The PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED is a unique competency based achievement that is awarded to educators who have demonstrated eight key media literacy skills. Each skill is associated with a micro-credential--earn all eight micro-credentials and you are automatically certified!

Certified educators receive an official certificate and digital badge from PBS and KQED, award notifications sent to your school and district leaders, and special opportunities such as speaking engagements and the KQED Media Literacy Innovators program.

Who Is This PLC For?

We are looking for educators who already have some experience and comfort using media for instruction. That might be:

Recording a video of yourself conducting an experiment or solving an equation

Assigning a media project to your students

Analyzing a particular piece of media like a political cartoon or a data chart

We are particularly interested in working with teachers serving students of color, economically disadvantaged youth and other underserved students. This is part of our overall goal to increase access to media literacy education for all.

This opportunity is open to San Francisco Bay Area K-12 educators, including teachers, librarians, instructional coaches and after school providers.