Professional Learning

Apply Now to Join the Bay Area Media Literacy PLC!

Janelle Kim
Are you a media-savvy Bay Area teacher or librarian ready to take it to the next level? Join a crew of fellow educators working to become PBS Media Literacy Certified. Applications due November 15.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 Bay Area Media Literacy Professional Learning Community (PLC). This free, four-month program is for San Francisco Bay Area K-12 educators who are interested in earning the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED. If you have been using media with your students and are eager to become PBS certified, but need a little more support, this PLC is for you!

What Is the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED?

The PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED is a unique competency based achievement that is awarded to educators who have demonstrated eight key media literacy skills. Each skill is associated with a micro-credential--earn all eight micro-credentials and you are automatically certified!

Certified educators receive an official certificate and digital badge from PBS and KQED, award notifications sent to your school and district leaders, and special opportunities such as speaking engagements and the KQED Media Literacy Innovators program.

Who Is This PLC For?

We are looking for educators who already have some experience and comfort using media for instruction. That might be:

  • Recording a video of yourself conducting an experiment or solving an equation
  • Assigning a media project to your students
  • Analyzing a particular piece of media like a political cartoon or a data chart

We are particularly interested in working with teachers serving students of color, economically disadvantaged youth and other underserved students. This is part of our overall goal to increase access to media literacy education for all.

This opportunity is open to San Francisco Bay Area K-12 educators, including teachers, librarians, instructional coaches and after school providers.

What You Will Do

This PLC will meet for four sessions -- one in-person and the others virtual -- to work on the eight PBS micro-credentials needed for certification. The first meeting on Saturday, January 15 will be at our newly refurbished headquarters in San Francisco. You will be the first group of teachers to get to visit the space!

During these facilitated sessions, KQED Education staff will review the requirements for the eight PBS micro-credentials, address questions, and provide time for you to work on your submissions together. In between sessions, you will implement instruction with your students, make media and complete any other work required for specific micro-credentials.

Our goal is for all participants to get the support they need to earn all eight of the micro-credentials and become PBS Certified.

Bay Area PLC Schedule

The Bay Area Media Literacy PLC will meet for the following sessions:

  • Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10am-3pm: Program kick-off at KQED headquarters in San Francisco
  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 4-6pm: PLC Session #2 (virtual)
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 4-6pm: PLC Session #3 (virtual)
  • Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 4-6pm: PLC Session #4 (virtual)

PLC participants are expected to attend all sessions. Additional meeting times or office hours may be organized as needed.

We believe in the power of teacher community and connections. We hope that you will get inspired by your colleagues, find solutions to common challenges and issues, and have fun during our time together.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should fill out this application form by November 15, 2021 to be eligible for this program.

Apply Now

If you have specific questions about the program or the application, please email rpanganiban@kqed.org.