Youth Takeover 2020: Menlo-Atherton High School
Students from Menlo-Atherton High School weigh in on their biggest pet peeves for a vox pop video. (Emeline Falepapalangi)
Youth Takeover 2020: Menlo-Atherton High School

Chanelle Ignant

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, here we are showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area. 

In this video vox pop, Emeline Falepapalangi asks her fellow students about their biggest pet peeves.

Daniel Vasquez produced this roundup of his classmates' go-to fast food orders.

