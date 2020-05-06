Youth Takeover 2020: Abraham Lincoln High School

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, here we are showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area.

As a member of multiple performance groups on campus, senior Julian Abergas recognizes the disparity in funding for school sports teams and campus clubs.

