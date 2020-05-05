Youth Takeover 2020: Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, we're showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes here, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area.

Students from Burton High School's media arts classes created video vox pops this year, including this one about what makes a person attractive by Kristin Deguzman, Jason Zhen, and Elaine Nguyen.

Brian Vital, Jesse Mateo, and Miko Berroya asked their classmates and teachers if they have any regrets from their high school years.