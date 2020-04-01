KQED is a proud member of
Coping with Uncertainty in the Time of Coronavirus
Above the Noise

Derek Lartaud

This whole coronavirus thing is messing up every aspect of society. School is no exception, with millions of students now stuck at home dealing with a bunch of new stress. How do you deal with so much uncertainty in the time of coronavirus?

What are some general tips to deal with uncertainty and the anxiety the coronavirus pandemic can cause?

Tip 1: Establish a routine.

It doesn’t have to be the same routine you had when you were working or when school was still in session. Keep a schedule of basic stuff you need do, like when you’re going to go to sleep, when you’re going to eat, and when you’re going to get your work done. But don’t forget to schedule time to just relax or talk to your friends. That’s JUST as important.

Tip 2: Reach out to people.

It sucks to not be able to hang out in person with your friends. But with technology, you can try to recreate those moments.

Tip 3: Cut back on media consumption.

Limit how much time you spend reading about coronavirus. It’s fine to keep up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news, but don’t just keep sitting there, constantly refreshing your browser. Turn off your notifications, or set timers for social media use.

Tip 4: Stretch yourself a bit.

Challenge yourself with a new activity or learn a new school that you didn’t have time for before the coronavirus trapped you at home.

Additional Resources:

