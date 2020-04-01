Coping with Uncertainty in the Time of Coronavirus

This whole coronavirus thing is messing up every aspect of society. School is no exception, with millions of students now stuck at home dealing with a bunch of new stress. How do you deal with so much uncertainty in the time of coronavirus?

What are some general tips to deal with uncertainty and the anxiety the coronavirus pandemic can cause?

Tip 1: Establish a routine.

It doesn’t have to be the same routine you had when you were working or when school was still in session. Keep a schedule of basic stuff you need do, like when you’re going to go to sleep, when you’re going to eat, and when you’re going to get your work done. But don’t forget to schedule time to just relax or talk to your friends. That’s JUST as important.

Tip 2: Reach out to people.