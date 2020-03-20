KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
PBS Digital Resources for Bilingual Learners Grades PreK-5
Lesson Plans

PBS Digital Resources for Bilingual Learners Grades PreK-5

Almetria Vaba

Lee este artículo en español.

PBS LearningMedia provides a selection of trusted, free, high-quality resources that can be filtered into subject, grade-specific search results, as well as resources in Spanish and English. Resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games. PBS LearningMedia's online library of resources is here to help your students keep learning!

We've listed a selection of PBS LearningMedia videos available in Spanish and English. Note that all resources can be shared to Google Classroom, emailed or posted to a website. Videos can be viewed on a smartphone.

Start by creating a FREE PBS LearningMedia account to access all the features.

For Teachers: You can use the Lesson Builder Tool to add instruction or discussion questions to resources. For example, you can find a lesson about sound waves that guides you through the process of engaging students virtually.

PBS LearningMedia K-5 Resources (English and Spanish)
This collection of Science and History resources in Spanish and English can support distance learning for grades K-5 during school closures: K-5 Resources

PBS Kids Activities → (Spanish)

Sponsored

PBS Kids Show: Cat in the Hat Knows Alot About That
Topic: Science and Math
Link to PDF (Spanish): Activity Pages

PBS Kids Show: Play and Learn Science
Topic: Science
Link to PDF (Spanish): Activity Pages

PBS Kids Show: Ready Jet Go
Topic: Science and Engineering
Link to PDF (Spanish): Activity Pages

PBS Kids Show: Ready to Learn: Family Math
Topic: Math and Writing
Link to PDF (Spanish): Activity Pages

Find more PBS Kids Activities

Educational TV Programming on KQED Plus
KQED will begin broadcasting California state standards-aligned educational television programming, created by PBS SoCal/KCET and the Los Angeles Unified School District. This TV schedule was developed to help schools and districts bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to learning for all students at home, regardless of access to the internet or computers. Educational programming runs each weekday 6am-6pm starting Monday, March 16. Contact your local PBS station for the programming schedule in your area.

These resources are shared as part of the At-Home Learning California Public Education Partnership.