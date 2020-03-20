PBS Digital Resources for Bilingual Learners Grades PreK-5

Lee este artículo en español.

PBS LearningMedia provides a selection of trusted, free, high-quality resources that can be filtered into subject, grade-specific search results, as well as resources in Spanish and English. Resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games. PBS LearningMedia's online library of resources is here to help your students keep learning!

We've listed a selection of PBS LearningMedia videos available in Spanish and English. Note that all resources can be shared to Google Classroom, emailed or posted to a website. Videos can be viewed on a smartphone.

Start by creating a FREE PBS LearningMedia account to access all the features.

For Teachers: You can use the Lesson Builder Tool to add instruction or discussion questions to resources. For example, you can find a lesson about sound waves that guides you through the process of engaging students virtually.

PBS LearningMedia K-5 Resources (English and Spanish)

This collection of Science and History resources in Spanish and English can support distance learning for grades K-5 during school closures: K-5 Resources

PBS Kids Activities → (Spanish)