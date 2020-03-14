KQED is a proud member of
Digital Resources for Teaching Science with PBS LearningMedia
Lesson Plans

Digital Resources for Teaching Science with PBS LearningMedia

Almetria Vaba

PBS LearningMedia provides trusted, free, high-quality resources organized into subject-specific collection pages that can be filtered by grade and subtopic within science. Science resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games. PBS LearningMedia's online library of resources is here to help your students keep learning!

We've listed all of the science collections in PBS LearningMedia for easy use. Find a featured collection and suggested learning activity to get you started. Note that all resources can be shared to Google Classroom, emailed or posted to a website.

Start by creating a FREE PBS LearningMedia account to access all the features. You can use the Lesson Builder Tool to add instruction or discussion questions to resources. For example, you can find a lesson about sound waves that guides you through the process of engaging students virtually. 

Live Support

Need support for getting started with PBS LearningMedia? Join KQED for daily webinars at 7:30 am and 3:30 pm PDT.

Featured Resource

Spring Semester Science
These collections of resources curated by LA Unified School District can support distance learning during school closures.
Grades 3-5 Science | Grades 6-8 Science
Grades 9-12 Science

PBS LearningMedia Science Collections (full list)
→ Within these collections, you can filter by grade and resource type.

Science Collections by Topics

  • Earth and Space: These collections examine the history and formation of the universe, the prediction of hurricanes and other types of weather, and the categorization of rocks and minerals. Delve into the study of plate tectonics and journey to the outer edges of the universe in with lessons and learnings with these collections.

Keep yourself updated on more remote teaching resources with this blog post. We'll be updating it with additional resources as they become available.