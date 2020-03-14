Digital Resources for Teaching Science with PBS LearningMedia

Helpful links:

PBS LearningMedia provides trusted, free, high-quality resources organized into subject-specific collection pages that can be filtered by grade and subtopic within science. Science resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games. PBS LearningMedia's online library of resources is here to help your students keep learning!

We've listed all of the science collections in PBS LearningMedia for easy use. Find a featured collection and suggested learning activity to get you started. Note that all resources can be shared to Google Classroom, emailed or posted to a website.

Start by creating a FREE PBS LearningMedia account to access all the features. You can use the Lesson Builder Tool to add instruction or discussion questions to resources. For example, you can find a lesson about sound waves that guides you through the process of engaging students virtually.